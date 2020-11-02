Ruby Elizabeth Brantley Davidson
Farmerville - Ruby Elizabeth Brantley Davidson, age 96, of Farmerville, LA was born on August 2, 1924 in Farmerville, LA and passed away peacefully on November 2 at The Carpenter House in Shreveport, LA. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 4 at Liberty Hill Taylor cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Farmerville. Officiating will be Bro. Terry Cole.
Ruby graduated from Farmerville High School in 1940. She was baptized and became a member of Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church in 1963. She was married to Albert Davidson for 68 years until his death in 2010. Ruby was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed being outdoors, listening to country music, going to church, and spending time with her family. Many a stray cat or dog found a welcoming meal at Ruby's doorstep. She was a proud grandmother, always delighting in hearing about her grandchildren's adventures and accomplishments. She set an example for others of being content regardless of her circumstances. Her faith gave her peace during difficult times, even as she faced her final illness. She valued her independence and was able to live on her own until just two weeks before her death.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Docia Brantley; her sisters, Ossie Booth, Doyle Johnson, and Mary Jane Brantley; her brothers, Mack Brantley, Oscar Brantley, and Jesse Brantley; her husband, Albert Hilton Davidson; and her son, Albert Mack Davidson. She is survived by her son, Alan Hilton Davidson and his wife, Ella of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Matthew Hilton Davidson of Nashville, TN and Sarah Elizabeth Davidson of Chicago, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special debt of gratitude is extended to Ruby's niece, Ann Booth, for her loving care and assistance, especially during Ruby's final years.
