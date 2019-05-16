Services
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Monroe - Funeral services for Ruby Elizabeth Freeman Simpson, 79, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Jerry Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Simpson; parents, Orie Leon and Sarah Alice Freeman.

Survivors include son, Curtis Stodgil and wife Betsy of Eros, LA; daughter, Sherry Stodgil Martin and husband Jim of Jackson, MS; three brothers, Marvin Leon Freeman of St. Louis, MO, Glynn Freeman of Texarkana, TX, Jerry Freeman and wife Mary of Hamburg, AR; Sister, Sheryl "Ann" Freeman of Crossett, AR.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on May 16, 2019
