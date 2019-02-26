|
Russell B. Bryan
West Monroe - Funeral services for Russell B. Bryan, 54 of West Monroe, LA will be at 2:00 PM Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of West Monroe, with interment to follow at Serenity Gardens in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Homes. Officiants will be Dr. Mark Fenn and Darris Waren. Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home on Tues. Feb. 26th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Russell, known to family and friends as Russ, was born in West Monroe, LA on Oct. 28, 1964, to the union of Max A. and Marie Bryan. Russ passed from this life surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 24, 2019. He was a 1982 graduate of West Monroe High School, and a 1986 graduate from the University of Louisiana at Monroe with a degree in Accounting. Russ was a licensed CPA at the accounting firm of Gardner, Langston, and Bryan CPAs where he made Partner Jan. 1, 1995 and was licensed in the states of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas. He loved his beloved wife Leslie and son Andrew with a consuming love few ever know. One of Russ's proudest moments was his ordination as a Deacon at First Baptist Church of West Monroe where he served for over 20 years. Russ loved his church and its ministry. Russ enjoyed baseball, cooking, riding his tractor, and entertaining family and friends. The annual family Christmas on the Ferry gathering was a time he loved that brought our family back to our roots. He was preceded in death by his parent Max A. and Marie Bryan.
Left to cherish his memory are the loves of his life, wife Leslie Feazel Bryan, and his son Andrew both of whom he cherished more than life itself. Also, his brother Doug Bryan, nephews Brandon and Dustin; loving Parents-in-Law Betty and Lester Feazel; many loving cousins and friends too numerous to count. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Golden, Quint Powell, Bryan Burgess, James Garland, Dennis Gardner, Tim Langston, and Charlie Shingler.
Memorials in Russell's honor may be made to The , at 1761 N 19th St, Monroe LA 71201 and to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 26, 2019