Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Start - Memorial services for Rusty Malone, 64, of Start, LA will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA. Interment will be in the Start Cemetery, Start, LA.

Rusty was born November 22, 1954 in Monroe, LA and passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Start, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tot and Twila Malone; grandparents, Jim and Mae Hill and Alfred "Repo" and Bessie Malone; and his wife, Charon Malone.

Survivors include his children, Stephanie Diane Redenius and husband, Kent of Frisco, TX and Susannah Elizabeth Hamm and husband, Josh of Anna, TX; grandchildren, Abigail Thomas, Rainey Stull, and Breckyn Hamm; sister, Rebecca Malone Moak and husband, Thomas of Seymour, TN; nephews, Jim Moak, Andy Moak, special cousin, Davy Malone; and his three aunts, one uncle, and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1st at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on May 31, 2019
