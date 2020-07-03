1/1
Ruth Guraedy
Ruth Guraedy

West Monroe - Funeral services for Ruth Guraedy will be held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Brother Skip Dean will officiate. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Ruth was born June 28, 1925 in Newton, Mississippi and passed away at home after a lengthy illness on July 2, 2020. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and was a member of The Order of Eastern Star. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. Parker and Edna Hollingsworth Parker; siblings, Kate Thompson, Otto Parker, Rachel Cordell and Audrey Anderson.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 71 years, Frank (F.A.) Guraedy; children, Bill Guraedy and wife Pam, Lynn McKee, Tim Guraedy; grandchildren, Laurel Kahl and husband John, Kyle Guraedy, Jonathan Guraedy; great-grandchild, Eleanor Guraedy; brother, Roger Parker and wife Dovie; many other cherished family and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Christi Guraedy, Pam Guraedy and Elara Caring Hospice for their compassion, kindness and loving care of Ruth.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe




Published in The News Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
JUL
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
JUL
5
Interment
Hasley Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
