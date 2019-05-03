|
|
Ruth Virginia Welch Bode
Slidell - Ruth Virginia Welch Bode died on May 1st after a short illness. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Sykes, and her second husband, Paul Bode, her father, John Tim Welch, mother, Nina True, and her two sisters, Sue Taylor and Dot Hobgood. She is survived by her four children, Frank Sykes, Timothy Sykes, Wayne Sykes, Ninette Guidry, and step children Karon Lobrovich, Denise Bruck, and Jesse Lynn plus numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Published in The News Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019