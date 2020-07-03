Ryan E. Rigsby
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Ryan E. Rigsby, 40, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Bro. Rick Crandall officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Pallbearers will be Wade Hayes, Jud Greene, Shane Jones, Travis Mitchell, Sam Nelson, David Davidson, Ryan Coco and Tim Pope.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Craig Gray, Jeff Milonski, Buddy McDuffie, Chris Blank, Lee Gouge and Bryce Rodgers.
Ryan Enos Rigsby was born on November 9, 1979, in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Janis and Kevin Rigsby. Ryan passed away on July 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Elysian Fields High School in Elysian Fields, Texas in 1998 and from Louisiana Tech University in 2002, with a degree in Marketing. Ryan enjoyed playing football and baseball while in high school. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf with friends, watching movies and College Gameday.
Ryan's primary love was his wife and family. Ryan and Melinda met while attending college and were married in 2003. They made their home in West Monroe. Ryan and Melinda have two sons, Beck and Brody. He adored his boys and enjoyed watching them grow, laugh, love, and play. He was their superhero, while they were his life.
Ryan had a long career in the EMS industry with BoundTree Medical, where he was a Strategic Accounts Executive. He most recently moved into the emergency air medical services industry with Air Methods. He served as Vice President of Sales, Southeast Region. Ryan's work ethic and professionalism were outstanding. Ryan was a dedicated employee and believed that the work he and his team did was important and saved lives. He valued his colleagues, many of whom became his friends. Ryan was a member and past President of the Kiwanis Club of West Monroe.
Ryan is survived by his wife of 17 years, Melinda; his sons, Beck and Brody; his mother, Janis Neel; his sister, Jamie Rigsby; in-laws, Butch and Linda Beckham.
Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Kevin Rigsby; his paternal grandparents, Bettye and James Rigsby; his maternal grandparents, Van and Helen Roach; and his uncles Arthur Rigsby, Dennis Roach, and Dickie Roach.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to MedCamps of Louisiana or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
