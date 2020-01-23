Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Sally Ann Crenshaw


1957 - 2020
Sally Ann Crenshaw Obituary
Sally Ann Crenshaw

West Monroe - Memorial services for Sally Ann Crenshaw, 62, of West Monroe, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral, West Monroe, with Fr. Frank Coens officiating.

Sally was born March 5, 1957 and passed from this life January 15, 2020. Sally worked as a Registered Nurse and Nurse Practitioner in Monroe and West Monroe for nearly 40 years, graciously caring for her patients and their families. As a true servant of God, Sally was a selfless caregiver to anyone who needed help. She was also a member of St. Paschal's Catholic Church. Sally had three rescue dogs, Cassie, CeCe, and Lucy, whom she loved dearly. She regularly made donations to many charities. She was devoted to her family, above all else, especially her daughter, Kristin, and two beautiful grandchildren, Nora Ann and Joshua. Her grandbabies were the love and light of her life. Sally's kind, loving spirit and caregiving ministry to her family, friends, patients, and animals will never be forgotten, as she was truly a blessing to all who knew her. Sally was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Frederick Earl Crenshaw; paternal grandparents, Earl and Maggie Crenshaw; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Juanita Guerriero.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristin Brooke Foster Butler and husband Tim; granddaughter, Nora Ann Butler; grandson, Joshua Owen Butler; mother, Mary Louise Crenshaw; sisters, Terri Slaughter and husband Jim, Lisa Bonasso and husband Frank; brothers, Fred "Bunky" Crenshaw and wife Susan, Charlie Crenshaw, and Tom Crenshaw and wife Debbie; ex-husband and best friend, Dale Foster, Godchildren, Tanya Bickham, Alyssa Bonasso, and Jake McFerren; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation services will be from 12:00 P.M. until time of service on Saturday.

Memorial donations can be made to and to The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
