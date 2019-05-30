|
|
Sally Ann Roach
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Sally Ann Roach, 85, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, May 31, 2019, at Feazel Chapel at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Roach went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Sally was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in West Monroe. She was a teacher in the Ouachita Parish School System for 20 years.
Survivors: Her husband of 64 years, Mr. Wiley E. Roach; Daughters, Donna Craighead, Nita R. Little and husband, Steve, and Rachel Roach; Son, David Roach and wife, Kim; 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
The family would like to give special thanks to her cousin, Ann Murray and Dr. Clyde Elliott for the special care given to our mother.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or First Baptist Church West Monroe.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 30, 2019