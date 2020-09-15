Sally Hinton Doughty



West Monroe - Funeral arrangements for Sally Doughty, 77, will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30am at Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8pm at Griffin Funeral Home. Father Paul Thundaparambil will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery. Sally was born on April 3, 1941, and passed from this life on September 12, 2020 at her home in West Monroe, LA. If God ever made a perfect Christian, it was Sally. She was always a very special Blessing from God to us. She was very loving, giving, thoughtful, considerate, generous, GREAT MOM and helpful to all of us. She was a wonderful MOM, WIFE, MAWMAW, sister and friend. Sally loved especially her granddaughter STACEY Gentry Morrison. We all loved her very much and miss her very much. Sally and Ted had 39 years of married life. She loved playing cards, games, reading books, and watching tv.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice Hinton; husband, Ted Doughty; precious granddaughter, Stacey Gentry Morrison; sister Bonnie Butler; brothers, Danny Hinton, Benny Hinton, and Mickey Hinton.



Survivors left to cherish the memory of Audria "Sally" Doughty are her daughter Sandy Kendrick and Husband David; grandson, Joshua Huffman; son, Ben Book and wife Judy; grandson Jacob Book and wife Destiny; great-grandson, Jacob Book II; brothers, Buddy Hinton and Jerald Hinton; sisters, Ethel Moak and Gloria Parrino; and a host of extended friends and family. Pallbearers to honor the memory of Sally will be Joshua Huffman, Jacob Book, Daniel Musselwhite, Jim Gentry, Steve Gentry, and Gil Blakely, all family members.









