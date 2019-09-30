|
Salvador Hernandez
Monroe - Salvador Hernandez, 77, of Monroe, Louisiana, passed away from this earthly home, Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Born September 5, 1942, in Madison Parish, he was the beloved husband of Sharon (Potts) for 48 years and the dear father of Salvador Manuel Hernandez and Andrea Marie Hernandez.
Sal graduated from Tallulah High School and attended Northeast La. State College. Sal worked and performed as a rhythm & blues drummer in the 1960s until he found a more "lucrative" career with the U.S. Postal Service for 43 years and from which he retired in 2010. Friends remember Sal as genuine and fun, loved dearly by family and saved in the blood of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, son, Salvador (and his wife, Eileen), and daughter, Andrea, and as the proud Papaw and Papacito to five grandchildren, Lucy Hernandez, Sean Hernandez, Bean Hunt, Benjamin Hernandez and Sharon Hunt.
He also leaves many brothers and sisters, Mary Guadalupe Morgan, Elena Jackson, Rudolph Hernandez (Frances), Alice Cooksey, Henry Hernandez (Wanda), Mary Hernandez, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Rudolph P. Hernandez, mother, Ventura Hernandez, brother, Jesus Hernandez, and sister, Natalie Palreiro.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Mike Kellett officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Private family interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to provide gifts in Sal's name to the , Ouachita Council on Aging, KEDM or Whites Ferry Road Church of Christ.
