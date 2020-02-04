|
Sam Claiborne "Bilbo" Oliveaux
Monroe - Funeral services for Sam Claiborne "Bilbo" Oliveaux, 77, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, February 06, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road with Rev. Butch Pilcher and Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Hall Cemetery in Rayville, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Oliveaux was born March 01, 1942, in Richland Parish of Louisiana and passed away February 01, 2020, at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Home in Monroe, LA. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Sam worked and retired from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.
Mr. Oliveaux was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Rose Guynn Oliveaux; and brother, John William Oliveaux.
Survivors include son, Darrell "Rooster" Oliveaux; grandson, James Claiborne "Clay" Oliveaux; special niece, Rachel Moore Brantley; and a brother-in-law who became his brother, John Guynn and wife Marie.
Pallbearers will be Major Mike Moore, Captain Larry Knight, Captain Denverd Sams, Captain Allen Evans, Lieutenant Michael Judd, and Sergeant Stan Felts. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Home in Monroe, LA.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020