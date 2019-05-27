|
Mrs. Sammie Smith
West Monroe - Funeral services for Sammie Lee Smith, of Downsville, will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church of Downsville with Bro. Bobby Krantz and Bro. Jarrod Bearden officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Mrs. Smith passed away on May 24, 2019 in West Monroe, La. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother as her family was very dear to her. Watching and feeding hummingbirds brought her great joy, as well as her dog, DD. She was fondly known for her grilled cheese sandwiches and her perfect hot water corn bread and all that she cooked. She looked forward to going to the Saturday Night American Legion Dance with her special friend, Bob Kelley. Mrs. Smith loved her church and meeting members in her own special way.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Warren H Smith; parents; Samuel and Fern Albritton Johnston; son, Elmer Wayne Smith; and two sisters, Marionette Johnston and Myra Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her son: Kenneth Warren Smith & wife, Billie Lee; daughter, Virginia Prophit and husband, Charlie; brother, Paul Johnston and wife, Dottie; sister, Peggy Martin and husband, Doug; five grandchildren, Trey Patton, Angie Patton, Kenny Wayne Patton and wife, Amanda, Stephen Warren Smith and wife, Tara, Misty Lee Harper and husband, Chris; nine great grandchildren; and a number of great great-grandchildren
Pallbearers will be Trey Patton, Kenny Wayne Patton, Steve Smith, Chad Patton, Jody Patton and Randy Antley.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.
Farrar Funeral Home
Published in The News Star on May 27, 2019