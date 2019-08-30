|
|
Samuel Dalton Bullen
Sterlington - Memorial services for Samuel Dalton Bullen, 16, of Sterlington, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Vidalia, LA, with Rev. Wes Faulk officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at the church.
Dalton was born March 4, 2003, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his residence. He was attending Sterlington High School where he maintained a high-grade point average and also had a dual enrollment at ULM. Dalton loved his football brothers at Sterlington and Vidalia and enjoyed playing soccer, disc golf, and his video games.
Survivors include his mother, Shannon Deann Morrow and husband Allan; two brothers, Patrick Aaron Bullen and Jordan Avery Morrow; father, John Whitney Bullen; grandparents, Harold and Nancy Givens; Johnny and Patricia Bullen, and David and Angela Morrow; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and not to mention his Sonic family.
Memorials may be made to afsp.org in memory of Dalton.
