Sandra Johnette Baker Upchurch
Sandra Johnette Baker Upchurch has left this earth to join her forever home in heaven. Johnette passed away on April 23, 2020 following a long illness, at the age of 81. Born in Ruston, LA on July 4, 1938, she remained in Northeast and Northcentral Louisiana her whole life. She was a graduate of Choudrant High School and a member of Alabama Presbyterian Church.
Johnette is preceded in death by her parents: Morris Clayton Baker and Emma Lee Penuell Baker and her husband: John Edwards Upchurch. She is survived by: brother; Ronny Baker, children: Suzy Gardunio (Marvin), Randy Upchurch (Joni), Tracy Renfrow, Emily Gaylor (Jimmy), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many extended family.
Johnette was a devoted mother to her children, but there were many who called her Momma John. Her love knew no bounds, and she was always willing to help anyone. Her family was her joy, and she loved nothing better than having all of them at her home, for any occasion. Johnette had long since retired from her profession of bookkeeping and office managing, but remained close to many co-workers and bosses. Her friends were many and she never forgot them, birthday or special occasion. She was especially close to a small group of "Dancing Sisters" - The Dixie Dancers, of which she was a proud member, for several years!
Johnette wanted no tears to be shed, but instead for us to celebrate her life:
Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there.
I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air.
I'll be singing (and dancing) in the sunshine, wild and free,
playing tag with the wind while I am waiting for thee.
A special thank you to those who visited Johnette while she was ill and a very special thank you to the staff that attended to her daily throughout her stay at Alpine. You all were a blessing to her and to the family.
Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Please send any memorials or donations to: St. Jude, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , 800-805-5856; or
Alabama Presbyterian Church, 2091 LA-145, Choudrant, LA 71227.
Condolences can be mailed to: Randy Upchurch, 130 Stokes Drive, Sterlington, LA 71280
Published in The News Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020