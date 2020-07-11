Sandra Louise Russell



Monroe - Memorial services celebrating the life of Sandra Louise Russell, 69, of Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday July 14, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA with Rev. Duane Amis officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA



Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time and due to the COVID-19 requirements, capacity limit will be followed, and masks are required.



Sandi allowed her soul to be cancer free as she joined our Heavenly Father peacefully at midnight on July 10, 2020 under the care of St. Francis Medical Center. As well as her final breath, it was here that Sandi took her first breath on December 12, 1950. Only a mile or so down the road, she grew up alongside her five tight-knit siblings living all over the Southside during the iconic golden age of Downtown Monroe. It is here she began to cultivate her larger than life personality that we all came to love and treasure so much. Like she did her family, Sandi invested herself and her life into Monroe and the surrounding areas. You would be hard-pressed to run into someone that didn't personally know of, and have a heartwarming or silly story about Sandi.



Sandi and her husband, Rob, were owners of Russell's Hair Styling, aka "The Shop" for many years; where they built a family of sorts, bonded by their love of each other, their patrons, and good ole' fashioned hair styling. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, and her beloved German Shepherd, Molly. Though Sandi did make her home in and spend the entirety of her life in Monroe, her heart remained on the sandy shores of Navarre Beach in Florida, where herself and her family vacationed every summer for over fifty years.



Sandi had a personality and beauty that grabbed ahold of people. When it did, you'd never want to let it go, and you'd search for ways to ignite Sandi's humorous story-telling wit-filled jig of a performance again. She loved Jesus and dirty jokes with an infectious laugh that belted across the room and stamped your heart in big letters reading "SANDI WAS HERE!" Much like the beach that she loved so much, Sandi embodied the perfect day near the sea: radiant with the simultaneous warmth of a calm nurturing friend and affirming balance of an easy going afternoon breeze. People were drawn to her as she truly embodied the giddy joy of summer energy. She wholeheartedly opened her own life and her home to whoever needed it without reservation, and spent her time not only finding whatever was funny but making sure everyone around her saw it too. Sandi was the heart of her family and will be sorely missed by all that she leaves behind. Though she is now gone, Sandi Russell radiated a light that was so bright and warm, that it will continue to shine and be felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, for all time.



Sandi was preceded in death by her husband, Rob Russell, parents, Cecil and Lillian Peters, and her brother, Tommy Peters.



