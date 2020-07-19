Sandy Kay WalkerMonroe - Private family graveside services for Sandy Kay Walker, 74, of Monroe, LA, will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.Mrs. Walker was born October 26, 1945, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence in Monroe, LA. She graduated from Ouachita Parish High School and Northeast Louisiana University. After graduating in 1968, she began teaching 5th grade for the Ouachita Parish School System and retired from Jack Hayes Elementary after 36 years. She never taught any other grade but 5th grade. She loved her students and they loved her back. After retirement, she substituted at Ouachita Christian School. Sandy would not substitute on Wednesdays because she spent that day teaching Bible Student Fellowship at First United Methodist Church. Many of her beloved students at OCS called her "Nana". She was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church for over 40 years. Sandy was a loyal supporter of the Miss Louisiana Scholarship Organization for many years and was an active board member for which she received a 10-year service award. She leaves behind her loving husband, Bobby, whom she was married to for 55 years. Her greatest joy in life was being with her children and grandchildren. She loved to watch the many ballgames, recitals, cheer competitions, and anything involving her kids. She was their number 1 fan! She will be greatly missed, but we know that she's in heaven with Jesus cheering us on from above.Mrs. Walker is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Ethelle Hootsell.Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Bobby D. Walker; son, Chad Walker; daughters, Christy Walker McCarty, Courtney Walker Ebersole; and sister, Cherie Hootsell Wheeler. She leaves behind her beloved sons-in-law, Chad McCarty and Justin Ebersole. Sandy adored her 5 grandchildren: Cole McCarty, Cade McCarty, Elise Ebersole, Reed Ebersole, and Presley Ebersole. Her children and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.Pallbearers will be Chad Walker, Justin Ebersole, Chad McCarty, Cole McCarty, Cade McCarty, and Reed Ebersole.Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe, LA