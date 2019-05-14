Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Roswell, NM
View Map
Monroe, LA - A gathering of family and friends of Sara Lynne Wood, 66, of Monroe, LA will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA

Sara died at her residence in Monroe, LA on May 11, 2019 after a brief illness.

Sara was a native of Roswell, New Mexico graduating from West Texas A&M with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education. She and her husband moved to Monroe in 1995 Sara was a teacher at Learning Tech Elementary.

She was preceded in death by her son, Adam William Wood

Survivors: her husband of 43 years, James "Jim" Wood; Son, Mark Aaron Wood; Grandchildren, Shakina Wood, Adira Wood, and Cagan Wood; Parents, Lawrence and Joan Taylor; three sisters, Linda Kathleen Cook (Gary), Jane Ellen Kelley (Darrell), and Laura Jane McSparren (Lyle), several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st at 10am at the First Baptist Church will be held in Roswell, New Mexico.

Memorials may be made to Sara's favorite charity, .

Online Registry/Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on May 14, 2019
