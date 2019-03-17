|
|
Scott Madison Roberts
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Scott Madison Roberts, 55, of Monroe, LA, will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald, LA.
Mr. Roberts was born June 12, 1963 and went to be with His Lord and Savior on March 16, 2019. Scott was a Bob Barker enthusiast who loved watching the Price Is Right. He loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Lee "Skeeter" Roberts; and aunt, Liz Roberts.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Bass Roberts of Fairbanks, LA; brother, David Bass and wife Karen of Bastrop, LA; sister, Beverly Witherington and husband Hollis of Benton, LA; uncle, William "Boogie" Roberts and wife Linda of Fairbanks, LA; and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be Houston Bass, Luke Nichols, Noah Brown, Dylan Brown, and Larry Brakefield.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of G.B. Cooley and the staff at the Prairie Road Home.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 17, 2019