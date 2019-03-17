Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Madison Roberts


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Madison Roberts Obituary
Scott Madison Roberts

Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Scott Madison Roberts, 55, of Monroe, LA, will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald, LA.

Mr. Roberts was born June 12, 1963 and went to be with His Lord and Savior on March 16, 2019. Scott was a Bob Barker enthusiast who loved watching the Price Is Right. He loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Lee "Skeeter" Roberts; and aunt, Liz Roberts.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Bass Roberts of Fairbanks, LA; brother, David Bass and wife Karen of Bastrop, LA; sister, Beverly Witherington and husband Hollis of Benton, LA; uncle, William "Boogie" Roberts and wife Linda of Fairbanks, LA; and numerous cousins.

Pallbearers will be Houston Bass, Luke Nichols, Noah Brown, Dylan Brown, and Larry Brakefield.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of G.B. Cooley and the staff at the Prairie Road Home.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.

Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now