Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Monroe, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Monroe, LA
Shaaron Elizabeth Perot Massey


1945 - 2019
Shaaron Elizabeth Perot Massey Obituary
Shaaron Elizabeth Perot Massey

Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Shaaron Elizabeth Perot Massey, 74, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Grant Bamburg and Mr. Frank McGough officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.

Shaaron Elizabeth Perot Massey was born January 29, 1945, in Chicago, IL and passed away August 30, 2019. She worked as a computer programmer for the Utilities Commission City of Monroe, Bancroft Bag and Coating and Laminating. She loved attending church and enjoyed reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Eunice Perot; granddaughter, Savannah Massey; two brothers, Edward Perot and Joey Perot; and sister, Rita Taylor.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Gerald Massey; sons, Dewayne Massey and wife Teeny, and Shane Massey and wife Jaclyn; grandchildren, Ryan Massey of West Monroe, LA, Tyler Massey of Baton Rouge, LA, and Reagan Savage of Fairbanks, LA; brother, Steve Perot and wife Denise of Alexandria, LA; sister, Cathy Perot of Columbia, LA; brothers-in-law, Rastus Massey and wife Peggy, and Robert Massey and wife Carla; sisters-in-law, Nettie Adcock and husband Wayne, and Janet Erwin and husband John; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Mike Massey, Ryan Massey, Tyler Massey, Mike Garvan, Dennis Crain and Gary Girod.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Fred Windham, Roy Smith, Sonny Simmons, Donnie Ray McEnery, Gary Armstrong, Mark Armstrong and Brandon Nielsen.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make donations to in memory of Shaaron.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jordan Hospice; nurse, Kinyada; chaplain, Jamie Hawthorn; social worker, David O'Neal; Dr. Barry Weinberger, Dr. Dean Stockstill and Dr. Daryl Marx; her special friends, Mary Crymes, Sissy Cook and Jean Matthews; the Ladies Sunday School at Victory Baptist Church; and prayer warrior, Effie McGough.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 2, 2019
