Shannon Kathleen McCulley Beaver
Calhoun - Memorial services for Mrs. Shannon Kathleen McCulley Beaver of Calhoun, LA will be held 2PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 498 Jim Finley Rd., Calhoun, LA., with Lisa Mayo officiating.
Mrs. Beaver was born March 11, 1972 in Monroe, LA and passed from this life on November 4, 2020 at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, LA after a brief illness at the age of 48.
Shannon is preceded in death by her two brothers, Michael Shawn McCulley and James Murl McCulley.
Survivors include her husband Charles Patton Beaver; children, Zachary Tyler Martin and wife Drew, Lainey Jeanette Beaver, Payton Ryan Beaver, Haley Brooke Blankenship and husband Seth; parents, Dawn Collier Pesnell and William Alan Pesnell; granddaughter, Lillian Faith Lowery; sister, Mary Allyne McCulley; grandparents, Billy Ray and Gloria Faye Pesnell; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Please send donations in Memory of Shannon Kathleen McCulley Beaver to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.
Online guestbook: www.griffinfuneralhome.net
Griffin Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA