1/1
Sharon Cooper Parks
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Cooper Parks

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Sharon Cooper Parks, 69, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 4:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday.

Sharon was born on December 20, 1950 and on Thursday September 10, 2020, she received the ultimate reward for living her life with kindness and compassion for all who were blessed to know her. She was called Home to be with her parents, Naomi Jean Cooper and Clarence Cooper, and her husband of 49 years, Dannye Wayne Parks.

A strong though always gentle and deeply caring soul, Sharon served selflessly and dedicated her life to the love and care of her family, service to her church, and an unwavering devotion to her faith. A love of music, birds and her own personal sense of style and fashion brought a sparkle to her green eyes and revealed her beautiful smile.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Shea Albritton and husband Scott, John Parks and wife Dr. Adrienne Williams, and Brandon Parks and wife Heather; grandchildren, Danielle Smith and husband Brett, Spencer Evans, Emma Albritton, Savannah Albritton, Joe Parks, and Victoria Turner and husband Matt; great grandchildren, Asher and Jude Smith, and Emerie and Stella Evans; and sister, Kathy Hammett and husband Tim.

Among the many gifts and life lessons Sharon bestowed upon all of us are the beauty and bravery of being yourself, and that even when facing your greatest fears or hardships you can remain gentle and kind. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Memorials may be made to Christus St. Joseph's Home in Monroe, LA, who's care and love was so very much appreciated.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved