West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Sharon Cooper Parks, 69, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 4:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday.
Sharon was born on December 20, 1950 and on Thursday September 10, 2020, she received the ultimate reward for living her life with kindness and compassion for all who were blessed to know her. She was called Home to be with her parents, Naomi Jean Cooper and Clarence Cooper, and her husband of 49 years, Dannye Wayne Parks.
A strong though always gentle and deeply caring soul, Sharon served selflessly and dedicated her life to the love and care of her family, service to her church, and an unwavering devotion to her faith. A love of music, birds and her own personal sense of style and fashion brought a sparkle to her green eyes and revealed her beautiful smile.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Shea Albritton and husband Scott, John Parks and wife Dr. Adrienne Williams, and Brandon Parks and wife Heather; grandchildren, Danielle Smith and husband Brett, Spencer Evans, Emma Albritton, Savannah Albritton, Joe Parks, and Victoria Turner and husband Matt; great grandchildren, Asher and Jude Smith, and Emerie and Stella Evans; and sister, Kathy Hammett and husband Tim.
Among the many gifts and life lessons Sharon bestowed upon all of us are the beauty and bravery of being yourself, and that even when facing your greatest fears or hardships you can remain gentle and kind. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Memorials may be made to Christus St. Joseph's Home in Monroe, LA, who's care and love was so very much appreciated.
