Shayne Williams



Calhoun - Nikolas Shayne Williams was born August 12, 1998 and went to be with his Lord and Savior July 7, 2019. Shayne was a lifelong resident of Northeast Louisiana. He attended West Ouachita High School. Shayne loved big! He loved hanging with friends. He loved fishing. He especially loved his nephew Carter! He most recently found his place in the powerline industry following in his father's footsteps. Shayne will always be remembered for his big smile, big heart, blue eyes, and his ability to make fun everywhere he went. He was preceded in death by his pop, Kenneth Pettitt, Sisters: Sarah Lindsey and Randi Layne Williams.



Shayne is survived by his mom and step-dad, Pete and Nikki Pettitt Castaldi and dad and step-mom, Randy and Tammy Williams; maternal grandmother, Sammie Pettitt; paternal grandparents, Ronny and Betty Williams; sisters: Savannah Womack (Jeremy) and Chloie Williams; step-siblings: Hunter and Brianna Castaldi, Kristen Patterson (Charles), Josh Harris (Leah); niece, Anna Grace Womack; Nephews, Joshua Womack and Carter Layne Allen; step- nieces and nephews: Riley, Noah, Hunter, Harper, Henry; Uncles, Mark Shaffer, Stephen Shaffer (Liz); Aunt, Abby Williams; and many extended family members.



The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 11 at Parkview Baptist Church ~ Monroe. Rev. Charles Dupree will officiate. Burial will follow at New Chapel Hill Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Derrick Cook, Cody McKinnie, Logan McKinnie, Jeremy Womack, Charles Patterson, Josh Harris, Nathan Gaddis, and Tony Flemmons. Contributions in memory of Shayne may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, The Joy Cottage 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203.



Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe Published in The News Star on July 10, 2019