Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shayne Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shayne Williams


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shayne Williams Obituary
Shayne Williams

Calhoun - Nikolas Shayne Williams was born August 12, 1998 and went to be with his Lord and Savior July 7, 2019. Shayne was a lifelong resident of Northeast Louisiana. He attended West Ouachita High School. Shayne loved big! He loved hanging with friends. He loved fishing. He especially loved his nephew Carter! He most recently found his place in the powerline industry following in his father's footsteps. Shayne will always be remembered for his big smile, big heart, blue eyes, and his ability to make fun everywhere he went. He was preceded in death by his pop, Kenneth Pettitt, Sisters: Sarah Lindsey and Randi Layne Williams.

Shayne is survived by his mom and step-dad, Pete and Nikki Pettitt Castaldi and dad and step-mom, Randy and Tammy Williams; maternal grandmother, Sammie Pettitt; paternal grandparents, Ronny and Betty Williams; sisters: Savannah Womack (Jeremy) and Chloie Williams; step-siblings: Hunter and Brianna Castaldi, Kristen Patterson (Charles), Josh Harris (Leah); niece, Anna Grace Womack; Nephews, Joshua Womack and Carter Layne Allen; step- nieces and nephews: Riley, Noah, Hunter, Harper, Henry; Uncles, Mark Shaffer, Stephen Shaffer (Liz); Aunt, Abby Williams; and many extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 11 at Parkview Baptist Church ~ Monroe. Rev. Charles Dupree will officiate. Burial will follow at New Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Derrick Cook, Cody McKinnie, Logan McKinnie, Jeremy Womack, Charles Patterson, Josh Harris, Nathan Gaddis, and Tony Flemmons. Contributions in memory of Shayne may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, The Joy Cottage 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now