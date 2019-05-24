Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Columbia - Funeral services for Shelia Dianne LaMartiniere, 72, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Gerald Lewis and Rev. Roger Stoffer officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Mrs. LaMartiniere was born June 17, 1946, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a brief illness. She was a homemaker, pastor of Beulah Land Church, and a member of Prairie Road Worship Center. She was known as "Maw Maw"" to all the neighborhood kids, and loved visiting with them. Dianne was fun loving and had a wonderful sense of humor. Se was a joy to be around and Maw Maw will be dearly missed by all.

Mrs. LaMartiniere was preceded in death by her husband, Laniel John LaMartiniere; parents, Felton G. Howard and Ester Halley; stepfather, Warren Halley; and five brothers.

Survivors include her children, Gary LaMartiniere and wife Jane, and Bradley LaMartiniere and wife Barbara; stepchildren, Scotty LaMartiniere, David LaMartiniere, Floyd LaMartiniere, and Laniel LaMartiniere, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Jean Oliveaux and husband Freddy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Pallbearers will be Brett LaMartiniere, Jacob LaMartiniere, Phillip LaMartiniere, Evan LaMartiniere, Bud Teston, and Alton Stanley. Honorary pallbearer will be Mark Howard.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 24, 2019
