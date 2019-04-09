|
Sheryl Rountree
West Monroe -
Funeral Services for Sheryl Rountree, 74, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sheryl was born on June 26, 1944 in Jacksboro, TX and passed away on April 7, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. She was a Supervising Public Health Nurse for Ouachita Parish and served as a volunteer with Glenwood Hospital for many years. Sheryl loved singing in the choir at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church where she was a longtime member. Sheryl loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy Qualls and Nellie Knapp; and brother, Roland Curtis Qualls.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Reggie Rountree; daughter, Kim Rountree; sons, Glenn Rountree and wife Jeri, Mark Rountree and wife Jennie; granddaughter, Katie Rountree; sister, Nancy Knapp; and brother, Mike Qualls.
Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until service time on Wednesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to Ridge Avenue Baptist Church.
