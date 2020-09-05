Shirley Anne Barron
Farmerville - Funeral services for Shirley Anne Barron, 79, of Farmerville will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Farmerville with Bro. Kurt Auger officiating. Mrs. Barron will be interred in Rayville Masonic Cemetery, in Rayville, La., under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Mrs. Barron went to her heavenly home on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Farmerville. Mrs. Barron loved her church and thoroughly enjoyed working with children.
Mrs. Barron was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Joe & Myrtle H. Futch; and her siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 28 years, Glenn Barron; children, Phillip Wilson (Joyce), Randy Wilson (Belinda) and Jan Johnson (Rod); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Barron, Jason Barron, Rod Johnson, Michael Dial, Bradley Jones, Zach Botschon and Justice Jones.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. ~ 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Farmerville.
Online condolences may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.