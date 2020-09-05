1/1
Shirley Anne Barron
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Anne Barron

Farmerville - Funeral services for Shirley Anne Barron, 79, of Farmerville will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Farmerville with Bro. Kurt Auger officiating. Mrs. Barron will be interred in Rayville Masonic Cemetery, in Rayville, La., under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.

Mrs. Barron went to her heavenly home on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Farmerville. Mrs. Barron loved her church and thoroughly enjoyed working with children.

Mrs. Barron was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Joe & Myrtle H. Futch; and her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 28 years, Glenn Barron; children, Phillip Wilson (Joyce), Randy Wilson (Belinda) and Jan Johnson (Rod); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Stacy Barron, Jason Barron, Rod Johnson, Michael Dial, Bradley Jones, Zach Botschon and Justice Jones.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. ~ 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Farmerville.

Online condolences may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com

Farrar Funeral Home

Farmerville, La.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Farmerville
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Farmerville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3043
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Aubrey Futch
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved