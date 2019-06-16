|
|
Shirley Campbell Cummings
Winnsboro, LA - Arriving on July 5th, 1933, in Whiteville, LA, Shirley Campbell Cummings was the second born of four children to parents, Sidney L. Campbell Sr. and Minnie Martin Campbell. Shirley flourished as she grew up alongside her loving family in the small south Louisiana town of Bunkie. In these years she developed lifelong passions for style, dancing, and creating traditionally southern and Cajun cuisine. As Shirley transitioned into young adulthood, she utilized her ambitious and independent nature as she moved to New Orleans to work as a secretary in banking and further her education at a local business school. While Shirley worked diligently in these newfound ventures, an unexpected and promising surprise ensued. She soon fell in love with the first man to move into the previously all-female boarding house where she resided. This man's name was Mr. George W. Cummings Jr., who would soon become her husband of nearly sixty-six years.
Continuity in her ambitious spirit led to success in whatever journeys Mrs. Cummings took. She excelled and thrived as a wife and later a mother of three, supporting her husband through many geographical, personal, and career-related moves. Shirley allowed her business experience and God-given supportive, loving, and sacrificial nature to assist and inspire Mr. Cummings as he opened a successful and influential bank in their adopted community of Winnsboro. Recounting her time in New Orleans, Shirley would often joke by reminding people that she served as the first family member involved in what turned into a banking legacy. Mr. and Mrs. Cummings were beloved in their town, so much so that they were unable to go out without being met by smiling faces, friendly greetings, and adoring friends in abundance.
Shirley served as a teacher and inspirational figure as she danced, cooked, and laughed her way through the beautiful life she was given. Her spouse, children, grandchildren, and loved ones agree that she possessed a gift in brightening one's day by making them feel cherished and valued. Mrs. Cummings communicated love with excellence through every board game played (and likely won,) meal shared, dance danced, gift given, conversation spoken, and so much more. She provided a sense of home and served as a rock for her ever-growing family. Shirley's vibrancy radiated to all she encountered, and she will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
In her genuinely relational and loving way, Shirley spoke expectantly of the day she would one day reunite with her loved ones in heaven. After a brave fight against cancer and complicating illnesses, Shirley Cummings passed from this world in the comfort of her home on June 13th, 2019 encircled by the family she shepherded and adored. A special thanks goes out to her loving caregivers, Beverly Jackson; Susan Grant; Martha McGhee; and Ethel Amos for all of their hard work to assure Shirley experienced the same level of support and care that she offered many others throughout her life.
Mrs. Cummings is survived by sons, George W. Cummings III and wife Nan, and Paul D. Cummings; daughter, Sue Ellen Cummings Cascio and husband Rod; grandchildren, Jane Ellen Cummings, Lauren Acosta and husband Manny, George W. Cummings IV, Chris Cummings and wife Ellen, Ryan Cummings, Adam Cascio, Brad Cummings, Ben Cummings, Karen Cascio, and Kobi Cummings; great-grandchildren, Chelsee Casabonne, Alana Casabonne, Daniel Acosta, Luke Acosta, Jude Acosta, Cooper Kneubuhl, Asher Kneubuhl, and Carlee Kneubuhl; brother, Sidney L. Campbell Jr.; and Sister Sue Millet.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, George W. Cummings Jr.; parents Sidney L. Campbell Sr. and Minnie Martin Campbell; and sister, Frances Campbell Brister.
Private family services for Mrs. Cummings will be held, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Visitation for Mrs. Cummings will be from 5:00 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Pallbearers are: George W. Cummings, IV, Bradley W. Cummings, Ben D. Cummings, Chris Cummings, Adam Cascio, and Walter A. Brister, III.
Honorary Pallbearers are: Ryan Cummings, Sidney L. Campbell, III, Bruce Millet, Westley Wallace, Manny Acosta, Chris Day, Colonel (Retired) Wallace B. Hobson, Jr., and Matthew Hutto.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following:
Whites Chapel Cemetery Fund
3464 Hwy. 29 South
Bunkie, La.
or to the
Published in The News Star on June 16, 2019