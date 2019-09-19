|
Shirley Claire Luce Montfort
Monroe - Shirley Claire Luce Montfort was born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1929, (just three weeks before the great stock market crash) to Clement Luce and Willie Alice DeWitt. She died in Monroe on September 17, 2019, and had an amazingly full life in between. Her funeral will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, with Rev. John Mabray officiating. There will be a private family burial at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
She earned a BBA from the University of Louisville and moved to Monroe with husband Jean Montfort as a young married woman. She managed a local doctor's office until the birth of their children, Catherine and Michael. After the kids were grown, she returned to work for two decades with the Ouachita Parish Public Library, also coordinating with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, the Trailblazer Library System and the United Way.
Shirley was a charter member of the Nota Bene Federated Women's Club, and she made long-term friends in her weekly bridge club; but it was her Presbyterian faith and her church friends that anchored her life in Monroe. For decades she and good friend Sue Hinckley arranged the flowers for Sunday worship at First Presbyterian Church, and she was deeply involved with her women's circle, Sunday school class and "Happy Hour" group there. She loved travel, garage sales, decorating for the holidays and having coffee every day with neighbor and friend Minnie Swanson.
Her survivors include her brother, Robert Luce and wife Alice; and Shirley's children and their families, Catherine Wedding and husband Philip; Michael Montfort and wife Tracy; and daughter-in-law, Lucretia Balch. Her grandchildren are Rachel Chapman and husband Dirk, and Sunny Montfort and Daniel Florkowski. She was immensely proud of her "great grands," Grant and Barrett Chapman and Dominic Florkowski.
Shirley's final two years were especially graced by "extended family" Jan and Mike McGrew and long-time friend Dolores Daniel. The family is forever grateful to all the caring staff at Ouachita Health Care, especially the remarkable and resourceful Farrah McGrew.
Memorials in honor of Shirley Montfort may be made to the Ouachita Parish Public Library or the Presbyterian Church of your choice. And buy yourself some flowers and wear bright colors for a day in her memory!
Published in The News Star on Sept. 19, 2019