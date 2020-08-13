1/
Shirley Jean Burgess
{ "" }
Shirley Jean Burgess

West Monroe - A funeral mass will be held at St. Paschal's Catholic Church in West Monroe, LA, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Fr. Frank Coens officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paschal's Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Shirley J. Burgess of West Monroe died peacefully on August 11, 2020, at the age of 81.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Burgess; children, Robin Hatten (Tommy), Shandell Burgess, Bryan Burgess (Jamie), and Darren Burgess; grandchildren, Christopher Hatten (Kristen), Sara Circolone (Nick), Meredith Burgess, and Hannah Burgess; and great granddaughter, Lucy Hatten.

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Paschal's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
