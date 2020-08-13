Shirley Jean Burgess
West Monroe - A funeral mass will be held at St. Paschal's Catholic Church in West Monroe, LA, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Fr. Frank Coens officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paschal's Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Shirley J. Burgess of West Monroe died peacefully on August 11, 2020, at the age of 81.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Burgess; children, Robin Hatten (Tommy), Shandell Burgess, Bryan Burgess (Jamie), and Darren Burgess; grandchildren, Christopher Hatten (Kristen), Sara Circolone (Nick), Meredith Burgess, and Hannah Burgess; and great granddaughter, Lucy Hatten.
