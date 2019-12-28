|
|
Shirley Jean Rolen Gates
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Shirley Jean Rolen Gates, 84, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Gates was born on August 31, 1935 and passed away on December 26, 2019. She loved fishing for white perch, working in her flower garden, cooking and most of all spending time with her family. Mrs. Gates was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and retired from Woodlawn Junior High School, where she managed the Cafeteria. Mrs. Gates is preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Bertie Rolen; husband, Walter H. Gates, Jr.; and sister, Marilyn Fontenot.
Survivors include her three sons, Gerald Gates and wife, Sandra, Ronald Gates, and Steve Gates and wife, Georgia; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will David Gates, Brian Gates, Eric Gates, Nicholas Gates, Daniel Gates, T-Don Turley and Tim Mabry.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Sunday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019