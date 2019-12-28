Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean Rolen Gates


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean Rolen Gates Obituary
Shirley Jean Rolen Gates

West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Shirley Jean Rolen Gates, 84, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Gates was born on August 31, 1935 and passed away on December 26, 2019. She loved fishing for white perch, working in her flower garden, cooking and most of all spending time with her family. Mrs. Gates was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and retired from Woodlawn Junior High School, where she managed the Cafeteria. Mrs. Gates is preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Bertie Rolen; husband, Walter H. Gates, Jr.; and sister, Marilyn Fontenot.

Survivors include her three sons, Gerald Gates and wife, Sandra, Ronald Gates, and Steve Gates and wife, Georgia; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will David Gates, Brian Gates, Eric Gates, Nicholas Gates, Daniel Gates, T-Don Turley and Tim Mabry.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Sunday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -