Shirley McDonald May
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Shirley McDonald May, 80, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA, with Bro. Billy Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.
Shirley M. May was born November 16, 1939, and passed away September 13, 2020, at her home with her family around her after a lengthy illness.
Shirley was preceded in death by the love of her life of 51 years, Jimmy R. May; father, Charles Leo McDonald; mother, Jewel McDonald; and siblings, Joyce Adams and Richard McDonald.
She is survived by her two children, Jimmy Dale May and wife Bethany, and Brenda M. Jackson and husband Todd; brother, Charles Sandy McDonald and wife Peggy; sister-in-law, Sharon McDonald; three grandchildren, Danielle Stevenson and husband Markus, Jeffery May and wife Caitlin, and T.J. Jackson and wife Jessica; six great grandchildren, Breanna and Briley Stevenson, Kayla and Drake May, Riley Pardo, and River Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery May, T.J. Jackson, Markus Stevenson, Brad Ellerbe, Bob Howze, III and Jason Howze.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
A special thanks to Elara Caring Hospice for the care provided and kindness shown during this time.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA