Shirley Truett
West Monroe - Shirley Young Truett passed away surrounded by loved one's as she was received into her Savior's arms on 12/28/2019. Shirley was a loving wife of 65 years, a caring mother, devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, loyal sister and a prayerful friend. Shirley loved friends and family. She spent many hours playing Rook and Spinners at her home with lots of love and laughter. She was in the first graduating class at West Monroe High School (1954), worked at the Palace in Monroe and at the Bag plant in West Monroe, and she drove a school bus for over 30 years for Ouachita Parish. Shirley was blessed to be born in West Monroe March 12, 1936 into a warm and heartfelt family with 12 brothers and sisters. On December 24, 1954, she married the love of her life, Robert W. Truett, Sr. Together they built a beautiful life together and shared so many memories with their 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lee Young and Emma Haley Young; sisters, Opal Young Ray, Billie Jean Young; brothers, Robert Young and Tommy Young.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert W. Truett Sr.; children, Robert Jr. (Sonner) and Deborah White Truett, James and Terry Swillie Truett, Pam Truett Riley, Gary and Rhonda Barnett Truett; grandchildren, Amanda Truett Smith, Cherie Nicole Truett, Leslie Ann Fatheree, Stacey Truett Thomas, Seth Truett, Katie Lynn Truett, Ashley Truett Petch and Adriana Brooke Truett; eight brothers and sisters; many other cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Chilton, Dion Young, Todd Young, Eddie Courson, Josh Young and Justin Young.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Rev. Heath Young will officiate and interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019