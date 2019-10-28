|
|
Sidney Surville Cooper
Linville - Funeral services for Sidney Surville Cooper of Linville, Louisiana will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Farmerville, Louisiana. Rev. Donald Reeves and Rev. Ronnie Parks will officiate. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Linville. Visitation will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service.
Surville was born October 10, 1937 in Monroe, Louisiana and passed from this life through the gates of heaven on October 26, 2019 in Farmerville, Louisiana at the age of 82. He was retired from ExxonMobil. Surville excelled in baseball and basketball in high school at Linville High, Class of 1955 and attended college at La. Tech. He loved watching LSU Football and the New Orleans Saints! Surville loved the outdoors, spending time at his camp, hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking breakfast. He enjoyed frying fish and barbequing with his friends and family. Surville especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Henry "Doc" Cooper and his wife Pearl Holloman Cooper.
Surville is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jackie Smith Cooper; two daughters, Debbie Cooper Taylor and husband Ricky, Shea Cooper Brumley and husband Tony; grandsons, Cody Taylor and wife Amber, Tyler Wheeler and wife Haley; granddaughter, Hayley Wheeler; seven great-grandchildren; many other cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Wheeler, Cody Taylor, Jimmy Hollis, Ricky Taylor, Tony Brumley and Ray Haddock.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Francis Medical Center and Arbor Lake Nursing Center in Farmerville for all of their love and care.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ Farmerville
Published in The News Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019