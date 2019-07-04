|
|
Stephen "Mike" Savana
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. Stephen "Mike" Savana of West Monroe, LA will be 10:00am Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home 911 Warren Dr. West Monroe. Interment will follow at St. Paschal Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Savana was born October 9, 1955 in Landstuhl, Germany and passed from this life on July 1, 2019 in West Monroe, LA at the age of 63. He loved anything to do with lakes, rivers and oceans and enjoyed water skiing and water sports. He loved jets, big ships and muscle cars and he was known to be a "music guru". He also loved his dogs, "Samson" and "Puppers". He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen "Benny" Savana.
Survivors include his children, Casey Savana and wife, Amber of West Monroe, Tony Savana and wife, Miranda of Quitman, Michael Savana and fiancé, Larissa of Corpus Christi, and Ben Savana of Pine Bluff, AR; his mother, Pat Savana of Ruston; four grandchildren, Allison Savana, Aiden Savana, Layla Savana and Carson Savana; his brothers, Gary Savana of West Monroe, Mark Savana and wife, Heather of West Monroe; his sister, Susie Carr and husband, Bobby of West Monroe; his former wife and longtime friend, Mylinda Savana of Monroe; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be his sons, Casey Savana, Tony Savana, Michael Savana and Ben Savana, and nephews, H.A. Coleman and Nicholas Savana.
Online guestbook: www.griffinfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Star on July 4, 2019