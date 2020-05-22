|
Steward Lee Brown
Monroe - Steward Lee Brown of Monroe, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020. Born December 20, 1944, he was the son of the late Steward and Vera brown. Steward was 75 years old.
After months of failing health, he died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family and the thoughts of seeing his mother and father again. He was a devoted, kind and loving son, brother, father and PawPaw. A source of infinite joy for him was spending time with his children and grandchildren. PawPaw was his grandchildren's biggest fan in sports and academics. His words of wisdom, from a full life lived, were appreciated by all who had the pleasure of meeting this wonderful and Godly man. His presence on this earth will remain in our hearts, and the memories we have will be with us forever. He will never be forgotten. Until we meet again, we will all continue loving you.
Mr. Brown is survived by Dottie Decell Brown; their two sons Jason Brown (Eva) and Justin Brown (Karyn Lemon); their daughter Tiffany Meyers (John); three sisters, Patsy Bostick, Kathy King (Gerald), and Vera Ellen Powell. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Sara, Logan, Amelia, Parker, Heath, Dylan, and Zoe. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Roy Bostick.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The News Star from May 22 to May 25, 2020