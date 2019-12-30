|
|
Sue Griffin
Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Griffin, 76, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church West Monroe in Feazel Chapel with Rev. Mark Fenn and Rev. Scotty Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Griffin was born February 27, 1943, in Pleasant Hill, LA and passed away at her home in Monroe, LA December 30, 2019. Sue was a member of First Baptist Church West Monroe where she worked for twenty years, and at her retirement was Minister of Operations.
Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by parents, Luther and Sadie Dillard; brother, Bobby Dillard.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, John Griffin; daughters, Karen Griffin Thomas (Jeff), Kristin Griffin Taylor, and Karla Griffin; sister, Beth Dillard Lofton (Jim); grandchildren, Robyn Taylor Grossman (Paul), Melissa Taylor, Andrew Thomas (Yumi and great-grandson Noah), Bethani Thomas England (Wil), Caleb Thomas (Ashley), Daniel Thomas; and four nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Thomas, Caleb Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Paul Grossman, Wil England, and Ronnie Green. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Dillard, Mike Lofton, and Whit Bass.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel, West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home and International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
McMillan Road
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020