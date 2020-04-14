Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Sue N. Anders


1931 - 2020
West Monroe - Sue Nalley Anders, age 88, was born on May 11, 1931. She passed away on April 13, 2020 at her residence. Sue was a member of McGuire Methodist Church where she taught the New Beginnings Sunday School Class. She retired as Director of Communication after 34 years at Glenwood Hospital.

Sue loved all sports and she was an avid basketball player at Eros High School where she graduated in 1948. She loved life and loved her family and friends. Sue loved her po-ke-no groups and her Mexican Train domino games. She was a lifetime member of the Glenwood Wellness Center. Sue was a wonderful Christian who was a prayer warrior for everyone. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Anders; her parents Bud and Retta Nalley; 11 brothers and sisters.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Bev Caraway (Johnny) and her son Dr. Kerry Anders (Leah). She was beloved by her grandchildren Brent and Malia Wollerson, Brandon Wollerson and Scott Murphy, Katie Anders, Alex Anders, Michael Anders and Caroline Anders. Sue-Sue was adored by her great-grandchildren, Addie, Georgia and Grant.

Due to the present climate of caution, a private graveside service will be held with Dr. Lynn Malone officiating under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Sue's family would like to thank Louisiana Hospice and also Serenity Care for their kind and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to McGuire United Methodist Church, 2075 Arkansas Road, West Monroe, LA 71291.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
