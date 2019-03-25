|
|
Susan L. Cochran
Monroe - Susan Leigh Cochran, 70, of Monroe, LA, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on May 19, 1948, she was a daughter of Olive Leigh Myatt Cochran and Raymond Nevitt Cochran of Monroe. Susan is survived by her son, Chapman Mingledorff and his wife Rebecca Stevenson; her daughter Leigh Mingledorff; and her sister, Kathleen Cochran.
Susan graduated from Louisiana Tech with a MFA degree and loved her career in interior design. She had an incredible eye for design and tremendous talent. Among her many close friends are clients she worked with over the years to create their dream homes and interiors. She had a gift for understanding her clients' visions and knew how to achieve them. Some have said that they feel Susan all around them in the unique environments she created for each of them and their families.
In addition to her design legacy and her many friends, when anyone asked Susan what she considered her greatest accomplishment, her answer was always, "My children, Chapman and Leigh."
Friends and family are invited to a reception honoring Susan at Mulhearn Funeral Home, 2308 Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Susan requested donations be made to the organization or .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 25, 2019