|
|
Sybil Lavenia Cotton Caples
- - It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Sybil Lavenia Cotton Caples announce that she left to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019 at the age of 87.
Sybil was born June 12, 1931 to Corda and Odie Cotton and was raised in West Monroe, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Courtney H. Caples. She is survived by daughters Diann L. DeVillier and Katie M. McQuaig and their husbands Bob DeVillier and Neil McQuaig, grandchildren Trey DeVillier, Kathy DeVillier Leva, Scott McQuaig, Timothy McQuaig and great grandchildren Brayden Leva and Meghann DeVillier and her lifelong family-friends and dear neighbors, Shirley and Breard Bonnette and family.
Sybil was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sybil will be remembered for her loving, generous and kind nature. Her fearless strength and spirit impressed and inspires.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. June 17, 2019 at Liberty Grove Church of God, 504 Marion Sims Rd, West Monroe, LA 71292. Fellowship reception following services.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that any memorial contributions in her name be made to at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in The News Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019