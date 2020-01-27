|
|
Syble Elizabeth Watson Leigh
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Syble Elizabeth Watson Leigh, 95, of Monroe, LA, will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe with Rev. R. B. Moore and Rev. Lori Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mrs. Leigh was born August 2, 1924 in Grangeville, LA and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 24, 2020. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1941. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Syble was a loving wife and mother, who was devoted to her family, friends, and church. She volunteered as a pink lady at St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years, which she thoroughly enjoyed. In 1990, Syble was named Woman of the Year for the United Methodist Women. She leaves behind her precious four-legged baby, Little Bit, whom she adored.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers, two nieces, three nephews, and husband, of 64 years, Van E. Leigh, Sr.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Leigh Smith (Carl) of Tallulah, Peggy Leigh of Monroe; son, Van E. Leigh, Jr. (Laura) of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Jason Smith of Tallulah and Ashley Smith Dayton (Brian) of West Monroe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joey Bales, Brian Dayton, Thomas Eddleman, Robert McGee, Billy Pee, and Dr. Steen Trawick.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
The family would like to extend their many thanks of gratitude to Dr. Kerry Anders, Louisiana Hospice, Christy Long, Jean Eddington, and all the doctors, nurses, and staff who cared for her on the Sixth-Floor Orthopedic wing at St. Francis Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of our mother.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, the Ouachita Parish Humane Society or the .
Published in The News Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020