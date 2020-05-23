|
Syble Gray Boyd Humble
Calhoun - Private Family Services for Mrs. Syble Gray Boyd Humble, 96, of Calhoun, LA, were held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with Rev. Barry Humble and Rev. Amanda Price officiating. Interment was at Calhoun Cemetery.
Syble Gray Boyd Humble was born May 31, 1923 and passed away May 10, 2020. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Calhoun, LA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Humble, Jr.; mother, Eula B. Boyd; father, Prentiss G. Boyd; and brothers, Harold Boyd and Sam A. Boyd.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia A. Bannister; son, Barry F. Humble and wife Diane; grandchildren, Shannon B. Jordan and husband Chris, Danny Bannister, Jr. and wife Natalie, Dolphus J. Bannister and wife Lisa, Anna Kay Springer and husband Jeff, Grayson H. Bannister, Elizabeth G. Yates and husband Cheyenne, Daniel E. Humble and wife Brooke, Catherine E. Gatlin and husband Gabe, Kevin A. Humble, and Nathan T. Humble; nineteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
In memoriam:
What can I say about Barry's and my Mother that would ever honor her enough? Syble was one of those rare, vanishing breeds…a wife and mother whose dream career was to care for and promote her family. Spunky and stubborn she was, with a servant's heart. Anger and complaining were foreign to her, and she was beautiful…a Louisiana Tech beauty, no less. World War II interrupted that life and at age 18 she rode a train to San Diego to marry her love, Jake Humble, soon to depart for overseas. She always reminded us that she had moved 20 times, most while in the Army. This included being stationed in post war Japan, where my brother, Barry was born. Later in life, Syble and Jake took care of her mother for eight years. It was a sacrifice, for they both loved to travel. Finally, a favorite of hers was to join family and help on Danken Trail Bar-B-Que caterings. Her life was extraordinary in its simplicity.
-Pat
Last week I said goodbye to my Grandmother, Syble. She was the last grandparent I had left. It made me long for the days as a child living in Calhoun when both sets of my grandparents lived on either side of me. A much simpler time, when I looked forward to getting off the school bus and going to her house for a coke and snickers. No internet or social networking, a conversation and maybe an episode of Tom and Jerry. A simple lady with a deep love for her husband and family. She had seen many places in the world and talked about them fondly, but she most liked to talk about my Granddaddy Jake. Even years after he was gone, her eyes would light up when she remembered him. I realized even as a young man that kind of love and devotion just does not happen by chance. It comes for God and a relationship with his son Jesus. Through that relationship she devoted her life to him and her family. People leave behind all kinds of stuff when they die. Not all of it good. I would like for everyone to know that what Syble left behind was all good. I cannot even remember a time when she was angry, or as my sister pointed out a time when we were angry with her. Though in her later years she was a little feistier and was quick to let you know you were out of line with a finger. She enjoyed crossword puzzles in the morning that kept her mind sharp. I take great joy knowing the peace she had with her life. She exclaimed to me, "I have had a great life; a blessed life and I am ready". How I would love to be able to say the same at the end of my life. What a great example she was as a wife, mom and grandmother.
-Dolphus
Hummingbirds, owls, TV, dried toast on the oven, purple hull peas and rice (wife ketchup), chicken casserole, cornbread, brownies, Three Musketeer bars (and Snickers and M&Ms), Dr. Pepper, coffee ice cream, Schwan's, mint green, cushioned toilet seats, peaches ("but cut off the red part"), pears, little round ottoman, crossword puzzles, mystery novels, cedar chest, the Camp, Buick, dainty fingers, sly smirk...just a few of my memories attached to Syble.
Generous, feisty, sweet. Loved her family more than anything. Sugar and spice like her great granddaughter, Piper.
It is the perfect day to have made her exit from this earthly life. She was the matriarch of our family, and she has shaped all of us in so many ways. We will miss our Syble so much and visits to Calhoun will never be the same. So thankful to have been her granddaughter!
-Catherine
