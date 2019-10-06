|
T. L. "Pete" Austin, Jr.
Monroe - Mr. Austin was born on November 21, 1943, in Columbus, Mississippi, to T.L. and Mildred Moore Austin. He passed from this life on October 5, 2019, at the age of seventy-five. He attended school at Columbus Lee High and East Mississippi Junior College at Scooba. He was a life member of the Methodist Church, a fifty-year member of the Shriners, and a member of the Masons. Mr. Austin also served in the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Austin began a contracting career in metal buildings with Ceco Engineering where he met and married Amelia Sanders in April 1966. Moving to Monroe, Louisiana in 1970, he then started his own family business, Austin Steel Buildings. After many years, he went to work at Guide Corporation in Monroe where he retired in 2007.
Pete was most proud of his two sons. He loved to watch them grow up and become wonderful men. He spent many happy hours at their activities.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Sanders Austin; two sons, T.L. "Tracy" Austin and Anderson "Andy" Austin; daughters-in-law, Allison Boykin Austin and Stacy Strickland Austin. He loved his four grandchildren: Garrett Austin, Amy Austin, Emily Austin, and A.J. Austin.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Burial following at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Mercer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers are Allen Johnson, Cody Sanders, Kevin Sumrall, Jim Norman, Joe Pankey, and Robert Loftin.
Any planned donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Monroe, Louisiana.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Oct. 6, 2019