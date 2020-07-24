Talma Turrentine
Monroe - Funeral services for Talma Turrentine will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.
Talma was born on November 24, 1943 in Monroe, Louisiana and passed away on July 22, 2020 in Monroe, Louisiana. Talma was a loan officer with Wells Fargo Bank for over 35 years (formerly Dial Finance and Norwest Financial). Upon retiring from Wells Fargo, she dedicated herself to volunteer work with the St. Francis Medical Center Auxiliary. She logged over 10,000 hours volunteering at the hospital's gift shop, raising money as chairwoman for the Mayme P. Scott Memorial Tennis Tournament and organizing the annual silent auction for the hospital. Due to her tireless dedication to the auxiliary, she was very proud to be presented with the Daily Point of Light Award by President George W. Bush. She received numerous awards as a Jaycee Jayne, volunteer at St. Francis, credit professional with Wells Fargo, and was even officially proclaimed as an Honorary Cajun by the Mayor of Lafayette. All through her life, she was active in civic groups and always ended up in a leadership role. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, and was active in the Logtown and Ouachita Parish High School reunion groups. She enjoyed movie night almost as much as she did playing canasta or pokeno til the wee hours of the morning with friends. She loved Neil Diamond, was an avid Saints and LSU football fan, and she had a passion for traveling that she passed on to her children.
Talma was preceded in death by her parents, Talmage and Calder Herrington Stout. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Anne Turrentine and Mark David Turrentine and his wife, Michelle; sister, Patricia "Bugsy" Carter (Larry); brothers, Aaron Stout (Lisa), Corbitt Stout (Mary); grandchildren, Morgan Turrentine, Nicholas Turrentine; "adopted daughter" and caregiver - Julie DiGiovanni; numerous nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Honorary pallbearers are Nicholas Turrentine, Jimmy Brown, Aaron Stout Jr., Eric Stout, Little John Stout, and Keifer Stout. Memorials may be made in Talma's memory to St. Francis Medical Center Auxiliary.
Services will also be available via livestream at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
