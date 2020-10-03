Tammy Wolf Dixon



Crowville - Funeral services for Tammy Dixon , 58, of Crowville, LA, will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of River of Life Church with Bro. Clay Russell officiating. Burial will be held in Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA.



Tammy, a registered nurse, was born on September 11, 1962 in North Ridge, CA. to the union of Vernon Lee Wolf and Doris Parker Wolf. On October 3, 2020, surrounded by her family, Tammy was welcomed into Glory by her healing savior and by her father; Vernon Wolf; daughter, Mallory Delores Dixon; maternal grandparents, Ray and Rosie Mae Parker; and paternal grandparents, Jess and Mary Wolf.



Survivors left to cherish her memory are mother, Doris Parker Wolf; son, Jeremy Dixon and wife Summer; her grandchildren, who are the joy and light of her life, Ella Rae Dixon and Mia Katherine Dixon; sisters, Diana Robbins and husband Ken of Wisner and Rose Campbell of Fort Necessity; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.



Pallbearers will be Dane Walker, Jody Kelley, Kyle Robbins, Johnathon Campbell, Justin Lord, and Jeff Boughton. Honorary pallbearers will be Chansey Campbell, Ken Robbins, John Moore, and Walter D. Lord



The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at River of Life Church in Winnsboro.



