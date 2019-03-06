Resources
Tequita "Shay" Browhow

03/06/1993 - 11/30/2018

Happy Birthday. We miss your kisses hugs &Laughter!!! We Do know that you are with us & watching over us as well.



From your loving father Daddy Yankee Poppa Bear Tim & Lakenya Your Loving Mother Vicki & Dre. Loving Brothers and Sisters Tekiyra Timothy II, August, Nippy, Vash, Diamond, KenKen, Madison, Skylar, Supriya. Last but not least Grandma Barbara ,Grandma Margie, Aunties, Uncles and Cousins. Love you always. You will never be forgotten Baby!!
Published in The News Star on Mar. 6, 2019
