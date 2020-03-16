Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Hayden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Hayden Obituary
Terry Hayden

Eros - Funeral services for Terry Preston Hayden, Eros, LA will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Dr. Randy Burdeaux, Rev. Rick McPhearson and Dr. Woody Rimes will be officiating the service with interment following at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Wednesday from 12:00 PM until service time.

Terry was born September 22, 1947 and passed away after a short illness on March 15, 2020 at Willis Knighton Hospital in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Chambless; his step-father, Boyce Chambless; and his father, Preston Hayden.

Terry was a retired educator from Ouachita and Jackson Parishes. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and watching his granddaughter Shelby play ball.

Terry is survived by his wife Gwen Owens Hayden; his daughters, Amy Hayden Carlson and husband, Aaron and Marcie Hayden and wife, Mae Flager; grandchildren, Shelby Carlson, Carly Carlson and Aaron "Bubba" Carlson, Jr.; his in-laws, Lamar and Bobbie Sue Owens; his special friend, Daniel Bailey; and many other family members and friends. He will also be missed by his furry friends, Shan, Paco, Spanky, L.T. and Sam.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Bailey, Troy Dean Bailey, Jimmy Bailey, Randy Lewis, Billy McElduff, Caleb Porter, Jesse Owens and Jacob Owens. Honorary pallbearer will be Wess Magee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church or .

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now