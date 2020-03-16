|
|
Terry Hayden
Eros - Funeral services for Terry Preston Hayden, Eros, LA will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Dr. Randy Burdeaux, Rev. Rick McPhearson and Dr. Woody Rimes will be officiating the service with interment following at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Wednesday from 12:00 PM until service time.
Terry was born September 22, 1947 and passed away after a short illness on March 15, 2020 at Willis Knighton Hospital in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Chambless; his step-father, Boyce Chambless; and his father, Preston Hayden.
Terry was a retired educator from Ouachita and Jackson Parishes. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and watching his granddaughter Shelby play ball.
Terry is survived by his wife Gwen Owens Hayden; his daughters, Amy Hayden Carlson and husband, Aaron and Marcie Hayden and wife, Mae Flager; grandchildren, Shelby Carlson, Carly Carlson and Aaron "Bubba" Carlson, Jr.; his in-laws, Lamar and Bobbie Sue Owens; his special friend, Daniel Bailey; and many other family members and friends. He will also be missed by his furry friends, Shan, Paco, Spanky, L.T. and Sam.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Bailey, Troy Dean Bailey, Jimmy Bailey, Randy Lewis, Billy McElduff, Caleb Porter, Jesse Owens and Jacob Owens. Honorary pallbearer will be Wess Magee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church or .
Published in The News Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020