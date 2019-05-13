Terry Tyson Bromell



Ruston - Visitation for Terry Tyson Bromell will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Temple Baptist Church, Ruston, LA. Services will be Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 A.M. at Temple Baptist Church, Ruston, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Officiating will be Dr. Reggie Bridges and Rev. Dale Oden. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Cemetery in Keithville, LA led by Rev. Mike Stowell. Terry Tyson Bromell was born on March 11, 1944 in Shreveport, LA to Horace Leon and Ruth Elline Cox Bromell. He peacefully passed on May 10, 2019 in Houston, TX. Terry graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1962 and from Louisiana Tech University in 1966. He began his career with Commercial Union Insurance shortly thereafter. He worked in various positions with CU, including four years as Manager for the Philippines in Manila. In 1983, Terry and Rosy started their insurance agency, Bromell Agency, Inc. Terry was a mason, a member of El Karubah Shrine Temple and a charter member of the Barak Shrine Temple in Monroe. He had been a member of Ruston Kiwanis Club and a sponsor of Ruston Key Club at Ruston High School. Terry had served on the Board of the Louisiana Professional Insurance Agents and enjoyed the annual Louisiana Conventions. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Leon Bromell; his sister, Jean Bromell Smith and her husband Wayne; his brother-in-law, Max Shaw, Sr.; and his father-in-law, Vardaman Williams, Jr.Terry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosy Williams Bromell. Children: Alicia Bromell Lowther and husband, Dan of St. Petersburg, FL; Teena Bromell Doxey and husband, Bryan of Ruston; Terry Tyson "Ty" Bromell II and wife, Kim of Baton Rouge; and Rose Marie Bromell Dillon and husband Geoff of Pflugerville, TX.; grandchildren: Richard Daniel Lowther, Jonah Bryan Doxey, Sarah Catherine Doxey, Erin Rose Dillon, Ruth Anne Dillon, Vivian Elline Dillon and Elizabeth Anne "Ellie" Bromell; his sister, Patsy Bromell Shaw; sister-in-law, Penney Bromell; favorite mother-in-law, Hilda Dennard Williams and many other family and friends. Honoring Terry as pallbearers are his grandsons Jonah Doxey and Ric Lowther. Good friends, John Buske, Mike Frazier, Don Tippit, and Don Zeigler, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the following: Louisiana Tech Foundation, PO Box 3183 Ruston, LA 71272 (In memory of Terry Bromell-Bromell Family Scholarship), Louisiana 4-H Foundation, 104 Efferson Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803 (In memory of Terry Bromell-LSU Foundation: Hilda D. Williams and Vardaman Williams, Jr. Scholarship) or the . Terry was a great husband, father and grandfather. He is loved and will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Star on May 13, 2019