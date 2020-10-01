Thomas A. Semmes, Sr.
Eros - Funeral Services for Thomas A. Semmes, Sr., 94, of Eros, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Frank Coens and Rev. Bodie Spicer officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Saturday.
Mr. Semmes was born March 25, 1926, in Meridian, MS, and passed away September 30, 2020, in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Semmes was a member of St. Paschal Catholic Church. He was the Plumbing Inspector for the City of Monroe for over 35 years and retired as the City Building Inspector. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in World War II in the South Pacific.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Semmes, and daughter, Eileen Semmes.
Survivors include his daughters, Leslie Semmes Nappier and husband, James, Bessie Semmes Boothe and Brenda Semmes Kelly; son, Tommy A. Semmes, Jr.; grandchildren, Mike Nappier and wife Kim, Sherry Currington and husband Tim, Greg Nappier and wife April, Chris Nappier, Tommy Semmes, III, Amy Smith and husband, Mike, Kim Loe and husband, Tommy, Ariel Kelly, AJ "Turtle" Kelly and wife, Nicole, Seth Staples (Brandi), and Caleb Staples (Shelby); nineteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Mike Nappier, Greg Nappier, Christopher Nappier, Tommy Semmes, III, AJ "Turtle" Kelly, Seth Staples, and Caleb Staples. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Lenard and James Moore.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.
