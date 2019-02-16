Services
Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home
2 Crothers Dr
Tallulah, LA 71282
(318) 574-4152
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Tallulah, LA
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Tallulah, LA
Tallulah - Thomas Wayne Byrd, 84, of Sondheimer, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born in Arcadia, Louisiana, on December 2, 1934 to Prather Guy Byrd and Thelma White Byrd. He was the loving husband of Gail Batchelor Byrd for 59 years. He graduated from Tallulah High School and earned a Degree in Geology from LSU and a Masters of Science Degree in Petroleum Geology from Mississippi State University.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Pam Byrd Sanders. He is survived by his wife, Gail Batchelor Byrd; children, Cathy Byrd Toole (Ed) of Dallas, Texas and Tom Byrd (Cindy) of Monroe, Louisiana; six grandchildren, Joshua Cogburn, Annabel Toole, Dillon Toole, Madeline Toole, Katie Byrd, and Thomas Byrd, and one sister, Beth Byrd Mitchell of Shreveport.

A visitation and service will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Tallulah, Louisiana on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2-3 and the funeral service will begin at 3. Burial will follow the service at the Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 16, 2019
